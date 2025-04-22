× Expand Face It Movement AOH graphic - 1 The Art of Healing

The Art of Healing at Mellwood Arts and Entertainment Center

Join us on Tuesday April 22, 2025 for the 3rd Annual 'The Art of Healing' from 5:30-8:30 PM at Mellwood Art Center, Van Gogh room (1860 Mellwood Ave. Louisville, KY.)

The signature event highlights how deep-rooted effects of childhood abuse impact our communities and those we love. Local artists will showcase how creative expression aids in healing. Interactive stations will demonstrate connecting mind and body, supporting survivors, and building community resilience through art, music, and movement. Artwork from local artists will be displayed.

This is a free event with refreshments and light snacks provided. Due to the sensitive nature, this event is recommended for adults and teens ages 13 and up.

*Funded in part by Fund For The Arts. This event will not be providing art therapy but will be demonstrating various modalities that other people have found helpful in their healing.

For more information please contact Debbie Abreu at dabreu@kyyouth.org