The Art of Kentucky: 45 Years of Larkspur Press

In a special collaborative exhibition, Morlan Gallery and the Transylvania University Library present The Art of Kentucky: 45 Years of Larkspur Press, a celebration of Larkspur's 45th anniversary. Located on the main floor of the library, The Art of Kentucky explores the significant influence Gray Zeitz’ Larkspur Press has had on printing and literature in Kentucky and beyond. Broadsides, books with Larkspur bindings, books with art bindings of Larkspur content, and letterpress printing equipment will be on display. This exhibition curated by book artist Gabrielle Fox Butler.

Free.

For more information call (859) 233-8142 or visit transy.edu