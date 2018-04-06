The Art of Pastel: Two Artists / Two Visions

Landscapes by Marianna McDonald and Anne Kindl

Marianna McDonald and Anne Kindl are exhibiting their pastel landscapes together in the City Gallery. Come share not only in their pastel work but also their process and field studies. Explore the work behind the finished products in "The Art of Pastel: Two Artists / Two Visions. Landscapes by Marianna McDonald and Anne Kindl"

Start: Friday, April 6, 2018

End: Sunday, June 3, 2018

Time: Tues-Thurs: 11-5; Fri-Sat: 11-8pm; Sun: 10-2

Downtown Arts Center | 141 E Main St

For more information call (859) 425-2550 or visit lexingtonky.gov/dac