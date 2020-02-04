The Art of The Bead Exhibit at Behringer-Crawford Museum

Four of Cher’s dazzling beaded outfits are on display as part of the museum’s newest exhibit, “From Rituals to Runways: The Art of the Bead.” The costumes, mostly created through the Tambour beading process, were designed by celebrity Hollywood designer Bob Mackie and worn by the star for the Sonny & Cher TV show and concerts during the 1970s.

The exhibit celebrates the art and integral roles that beads have played in society over the centuries, from prayer and devotion, to art, fashion and décor. They’ve been made from wood and stone, bone and tooth, glass, plastic and gemstones – all of which are represented in the exhibit, which runs through May 10.

About Behringer-Crawford Museum:

From the ridiculous (BCM's infamous two-headed calf) to the sublime (our fascinating collections), this family-friendly museum celebrates the unique arts, heritage and culture of Northern Kentucky as part of the Ohio Valley. Examine a mammoth fossil, take a ride through time with the beautifully restored 1892 streetcar "Kentucky," activate the engines, lights and music of a miniature, mid-century community in the Faragher G-gauge train display and even watch a drive-in movie from the seat of a 1959 Buick Electra convertible. View works by prominent national and international artists Mary Bruce Sharon, Wolfgang Ritschel, Harlan Hubbard and others from our region. Music@BCM concerts are "the place to be on Thursday nights" during the summer, while the annual Holiday Toy Trains display is a child's delight in winter.

For more information call (859) 491-4003 or visit bcmuseum.org