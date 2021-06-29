The Asian American Experience Past and Present

to

Capitol Arts Center 416 East Main Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

The Asian American Experience Past and Present

 Presented by Warren County Public Library  

Jamie Ford will speak at The Capitol on Tuesday, June 29 at 6:00 p.m. Ford is the New York Times bestselling author of Hotel on the Corner of Bitter and Sweet.

Free - reservations required - click here for reservations

For more information call  270-904-1880  or visit theskypac.com

Info

Capitol Arts Center 416 East Main Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
History, Talks & Readings
270-904-1880
to
Google Calendar - The Asian American Experience Past and Present - 2021-06-29 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Asian American Experience Past and Present - 2021-06-29 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Asian American Experience Past and Present - 2021-06-29 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Asian American Experience Past and Present - 2021-06-29 18:00:00 ical