The Asian American Experience Past and Present
Capitol Arts Center 416 East Main Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
The Asian American Experience Past and Present
Presented by Warren County Public Library
Jamie Ford will speak at The Capitol on Tuesday, June 29 at 6:00 p.m. Ford is the New York Times bestselling author of Hotel on the Corner of Bitter and Sweet.
Free - reservations required - click here for reservations
For more information call 270-904-1880 or visit theskypac.com
Capitol Arts Center 416 East Main Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
History, Talks & Readings