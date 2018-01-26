The Authentic Illusionist at SKyPAC

Jay Owenhouse, a legendary escape artists and one of the most awarded illusionists in history, performs in Bowling Green, KY for one night only in “Family Magic!” an intimate evening of Grand Illusions. The show has been voted by audiences and critics alike as “One of the Top 10 Live Shows in America.” Jay has amazed millions on television in “Master’s of Illusions” and “Magic on the Edge.” The Salt Lake Tribune calls him Simply Amazing! and The Tokyo Times calls the elaborate production Truly Magic, a Must See!

Jay welcomes you into his mysterious world of wonder and the impossible. You will experience a night of grand illusions with the most amazing magic in the world, Bengal tigers up close, dangerous escapes, and inspiring storytelling. Seeing Owenhouse live is an evening that will leave you breathless, with a feeling of childhood wonder that anything is possible!

For more information call 270-904-1880 or visit theskypac.com