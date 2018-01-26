The Authentic Illusionist at SKyPAC

to Google Calendar - The Authentic Illusionist at SKyPAC - 2018-01-26 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Authentic Illusionist at SKyPAC - 2018-01-26 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Authentic Illusionist at SKyPAC - 2018-01-26 19:30:00 iCalendar - The Authentic Illusionist at SKyPAC - 2018-01-26 19:30:00

Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

The Authentic Illusionist at SKyPAC

Jay Owenhouse, a legendary escape artists and one of the most awarded illusionists in history, performs in Bowling Green, KY for one night only in “Family Magic!” an intimate evening of Grand Illusions. The show has been voted by audiences and critics alike as “One of the Top 10 Live Shows in America.” Jay has amazed millions on television in “Master’s of Illusions” and “Magic on the Edge.” The Salt Lake Tribune calls him Simply Amazing! and The Tokyo Times calls the elaborate production Truly Magic, a Must See!

Jay welcomes you into his mysterious world of wonder and the impossible. You will experience a night of grand illusions with the most amazing magic in the world, Bengal tigers up close, dangerous escapes, and inspiring storytelling. Seeing Owenhouse live is an evening that will leave you breathless, with a feeling of childhood wonder that anything is possible!

For more information call  270-904-1880  or visit theskypac.com

Info
Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101 View Map
Theater & Dance
270-904-1880
to Google Calendar - The Authentic Illusionist at SKyPAC - 2018-01-26 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Authentic Illusionist at SKyPAC - 2018-01-26 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Authentic Illusionist at SKyPAC - 2018-01-26 19:30:00 iCalendar - The Authentic Illusionist at SKyPAC - 2018-01-26 19:30:00

Tags

nov17dec18

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Friday

January 12, 2018

Saturday

January 13, 2018

Sunday

January 14, 2018

Monday

January 15, 2018

Tuesday

January 16, 2018

Wednesday

January 17, 2018

Thursday

January 18, 2018

Submit Yours