The Avett Brothers at Rupp Arena

The Avett Brothers new album Closer Than Together will be released October 4th, 2019. The song High Steppin’, off the new album, was released on June 13th along with a video.

Last year, The Avett Brothers released their critically acclaimed documentary May It Last: A Portrait of The Avett Brothers, which was co-directed by Judd Apatow [Doc & Darryl, Knocked Up, The 40-Year-Old Virgin] and Michael Bonfiglio [My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, Jerry Before Seinfeld]. The film followed the band as they wrote their Grammy nominated album True Sadness. The film was released theatrically and debuted on HBO on January 29th. In support of the film the band appeared on NBC’s The Tonight Show Starting Jimmy Fallon, Today Show, and Sirius XM.

THE AVETT BROTHERS ’ album, True Sadness [American Recordings/Republic Records], achieved the group’s highest career debut to date and dominated multiple charts, arriving at #1 on Billboard’s Top Albums Chart, #1 Top Rock Albums Chart, #1 on the Digital Albums Chart and #3 on Billboard’s Top 200 Chart. The album was also nominated for Best Americana Album and Best American Roots Performance for “Ain’t No Man” by the 2017 Grammy Awards.

