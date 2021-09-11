The Awesome '80s: Orchestra Kentucky at SKyPAC

Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

The Awesome '80s: Orchestra Kentucky at SKyPAC

  Slip on your Members Only jacket and reminisce to chart-toppers from Tears for Fears, Prince, George Michael, the B-52s and more!

For more information call  270-904-1880  or visit theskypac.com

Info

Concerts & Live Music
270-904-1880
