The B-52s With the Louisville Orchestra

Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts 501 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

On Saturday, October 21 at 8PM, the world’s greatest party band comes to the Kentucky Center to perform with YOUR Louisville Orchestra! Principal Pops Conductor, Bob Bernhardt leads the LO with original members of The B-52s (Fred Schneider, Kate Pierson, and Cindy Wilson) performing fun and campy dance music like their mega-hits: “Love Shack,” “Roam,” “Rock Lobster” and “Deadbeat Club.”

For more information call 502-587-8681 or visit louisvilleorchestra.org

