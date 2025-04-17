The Bachelorette Party at Market House Theatre

BY KAREN SCHAEFFERDot, Meg, Carol and Ellie are back in Dot’s Northwoods cabin for Meg’s bachelorette party, but Meg and Sheriff Tom Lane have other ideas—a secret plan to elope at the cabin that night while everyone else is still out for the party. Carol and Ellie make similar secret plans to rendezvous with their respective men, Rick and Bubba, making the cabin a bit more crowded than Meg and Tom had anticipated.

For more information call 270-444-6828 or visit markethousetheatre.org