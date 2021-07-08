The Bacon, Bourbon and Brew Festival

Times: Thursday 5 p.m. - 11 pm.

Friday 5 p.m. - 11 pm. Fireworks

Saturday Noon – 11 p.m.

Sunday Noon – 9 p.m.

The Bacon, Bourbon and Brew Festival is dedicated to the area’s rich history and connections to the brewing and pork industries as well as our region’s long ties to the bourbon industry. Each of the festival food vendors will feature creative bacon dishes including freshly prepared items sure to delight every bacon lover. Live music, games and more are part of the family fun.

For more information call (513) 477-3320 or visit newportky.gov