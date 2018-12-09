The Bad Plus in Concert

Since its outset, iconic trio THE BAD PLUS has dared to be different, challenging all preconceived notions of jazz. Through a provocative style of arrangements and compositions they call “avant-garde populism”, their unique blend of influences, ranging from experimental jazz, indie rock, pop, and classical music has earned this “audacious, rule-breaking jazz trio” (Billboard) a reputation as one of the most universally well-respected bands in jazz today. The intensely collaborative trio has constantly searched for rules to break and boundaries to cross, bridging genres and techniques while exploring the infinite possibilities of three exceptional musicians working in perfect sync.

2018 heralded a new and exciting chapter for the band consisting of founding members Reid Anderson (bass) and Dave King (drums) and new member Orrin Evans (piano) — a group of passionate collaborators with no single “leader.” Never Stop II is the first full-length release from this lineup, comprised entirely of original music with each member contributing fresh compositions. The New York Times calls it “an exhilarating document” that sparks an exciting new journey for the iconic group. The BBC summed up the band best when they said, “from album to album, The Bad Plus continues to evolve and improve.” They will never stop doing just that.

For more information call (859) 254-4546 or visit lctonstage.org