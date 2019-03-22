× Expand Nina Galicheva The Bailsmen are Abraham Pollack, bass; Brandon Vetrano, guitar; Charlie Castelluzzo, guitar; and Gabriel Yonkler, sax

The Bailsmen at Holsopple Brewing

Brooklyn’s The Bailsmen bring Hot Jazz and Gypsy Swing to Holsopple Brewing. Their sound is straight from New York by way of New Orleans, nodding to Django Reinhardt, Sidney Bechet, Louis Armstrong and Duke Ellington.Classics and originals are all given a fresh spin by these young musicians.The Bailsmen are Abraham Pollack, bass; Brandon Vetrano, guitar; Charlie Castelluzzo, guitar; and Gabriel Yonkler, sax. Find them on Spotify and at www.thebailsmen.com.

For more information call (502) 708-1902 or visit holsopplebrewing.com