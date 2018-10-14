The Band of Mid-America Free Concert at RiverPark Center

The United State Air Force Band of Mid-America Concert Band will present a recital at 3 pm in Cannon Hall. This even is FREE and open to the public, we hope you can join us!

The Band of Mid-America has a long history of entertaining the American public and promoting esprit de corps within the military. The unit strives to inspire the hearts and minds of our men and women serving around the world and to tell the Air Force story through the universal language of music. Each year, the Band of Mid-America performs for millions of people throughout a ten-state region from the upper peninsula of Michigan to Arkansas. We hope to see you at one of our upcoming concerts.

For more information visit riverparkcenter.org