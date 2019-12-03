The Band's Visit at Kentucky Center for the Arts

An Egyptian Police Band arrives in Israel to play a concert. After a mix-up at the border, they are sent to a remote village in the middle of the desert. With no bus until morning and no hotel in sight, these unlikely travelers are taken in by the locals. Under the spell of the desert sky, their lives become intertwined in the most unexpected ways.

For more information call 502-566-5111 or visit kentuckycenter.org