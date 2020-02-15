The Barber of Seville at Kenton County Library

Roundabout Opera for Kids is back! Rosina has been grounded by her strict father, Dr. Bartolo and isn't allowed to enter her project into the State Science Fair. Her teachers, Professor Figaro and Professor Susannah know that she can win first place if they can only get it submitted. They’ll need all their cunning, and more than a few tricks, to pull this off!

Sung in English and Italian, this updated version includes familiar music, high energy hi-jinks, and colorful sets and costumes. The performance is approximately 40 minutes long and is appropriate for grades K-6 and their families. A Q&A with the performers will follow the performance.

For more information call (859) 962-4000 or visit kentonlibrary.org