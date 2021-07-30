The Barnyard Entertainment Venue Presents STYX

STYX

Jul 30, 2021

Rock the Paradise with Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees, STYX. Tickets starting at $35. On sale 6/10.

Light it up, let’s get this show on the road! Come on in and see what’s happening with a magical band of musical craftsmen on a holy Mission to make sweet, sweet sounds in the air.

Rodney Carrington with Jon Reep

Jul 31, 2021

Get ready for a night full of music, laughter, and good times with Rodney Carrington and Jon Reep! Tickets starting at $40

Travis Tritt with The Desert City Ramblers

Aug 13, 2021

Country music legend Travis Tritt is coming to Sharpsburg, KY!

Live country music is back, y'all! Travis Tritt is back on tour and ready to visit Sharpsburg, KY! Join us at The Barnyard on Friday, August 13, 2021, to see this country music legend rock the house. Tickets starting at $35.

For more information call (606) 709-2276 or visit thebarnyardvenue.com