The Barnyard Entertainment Venue Presents Travis Tritt
The Barnyard 10005 KY-36, Sharpsburg, Kentucky 40374
Travis Tritt with The Desert City Ramblers
Aug 13, 2021
Country music legend Travis Tritt is coming to Sharpsburg, KY!
Live country music is back, y'all! Travis Tritt is back on tour and ready to visit Sharpsburg, KY! Join us at The Barnyard on Friday, August 13, 2021, to see this country music legend rock the house. Tickets starting at $35.
For more information call (606) 709-2276 or visit thebarnyardvenue.com
Concerts & Live Music, Outdoor