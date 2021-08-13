The Barnyard Entertainment Venue Presents Travis Tritt

to

The Barnyard 10005 KY-36, Sharpsburg, Kentucky 40374

The Barnyard Entertainment Venue Presents Travis Tritt

Travis Tritt with The Desert City Ramblers

Aug 13, 2021

Country music legend Travis Tritt is coming to Sharpsburg, KY!

Live country music is back, y'all! Travis Tritt is back on tour and ready to visit Sharpsburg, KY! Join us at The Barnyard on Friday, August 13, 2021, to see this country music legend rock the house. Tickets starting at $35.

For more information call (606) 709-2276  or visit thebarnyardvenue.com

Info

The Barnyard 10005 KY-36, Sharpsburg, Kentucky 40374
Concerts & Live Music, Outdoor
to
Google Calendar - The Barnyard Entertainment Venue Presents Travis Tritt - 2021-08-13 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Barnyard Entertainment Venue Presents Travis Tritt - 2021-08-13 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Barnyard Entertainment Venue Presents Travis Tritt - 2021-08-13 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Barnyard Entertainment Venue Presents Travis Tritt - 2021-08-13 19:00:00 ical