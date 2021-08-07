× Expand Brand Advertising Group John Michael Montgomery, Travis Denning and Walker Montgomery at The Barnyard August 7th

The Barnyard Presents John Michael Montgomery

John Michael Montgomery with special guests Travis Denning and Walker Montgomery takes the stage August 7, 2021, for John Michael’s first Kentucky concert since 2019 and his first concert at The Barnyard Entertainment Venue, Sharpsburg, KY. Tickets are on sale now at thebarnyardvenue.com. Early bird discounts are available on the first 500 lawn seats sold.

With 30 chart-topping singles, and over 15 million albums sold, Kentucky native John Michael Montgomery will have you singing along with hits “I Swear,” “Sold,” “Life’s a Dance” and so many more. He has won multiple CMA and ACM awards. John Michael Montgomery is the father of show opener Walker Montgomery.

A native of Warner Robins, Georgia, singer/songwriter and Mercury Nashville recording artist Travis Denning just released “ABBY.” It has already amassed over 17 million streams and the track reached the number one spot on Sirius XM’s Highway Hot 30. Denning celebrated his first number one single in 2020 with “After A Few.”

For generations now, fans have known country music as something you just can’t fake, but singer/songwriter Walker Montgomery doesn’t have to, it’s in his blood. The 21-year-old son of John Michael Montgomery and nephew of Montgomery Gentry’s Eddie Montgomery, his pedigree is matched only by his talent and hard-working drive. Walker has had over 21 million streams, including his latest release, “Out of Nowhere.”

The Barnyard is Kentucky’s newest open-air amphitheater, located in Sharpsburg, KY – just 10 minutes from I-64 - with over 170 acres for up to 8,000 event attendees to enjoy. The summer season is full of country, rock, bluegrass, and Christian performances with family nights, fireworks, and more. Upcoming shows include Styx, Rodney Carrington and Travis Tritt, with more shows to be announced soon.

Website thebarnyardvenue.com • FB https://www.facebook.com/barnyardentertainmentvenue/

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/thebarnyardvenue/

For more information call (606) 709-2276 or visit thebarnyardvenue.com