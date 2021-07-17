The Beach Boys in Concert in Beaver Dam

Beaver Dam Amphitheater 217 S. Main Street, Beaver Dam, Kentucky 42320

As The Beach Boys mark more than a half century of making music, the group continues to ride the crest of a wave unequalled in America’s musical history.  The Beach Boys have become synonymous with the California lifestyle and have become an American icon to fans around the world. The Beach Boys will pull into town to perform on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at Beaver Dam Amphitheater in Beaver Dam. Kentucky.

For more information call 270-298-0036 or visit beaverdamtourism.org/

270-298-0036
