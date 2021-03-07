The Beauty of Bonsai– Virtual Workshop at Yew Dell Gardens

Experience the beautiful art form of bonsai in our sequenced workshops.

Presented by Michael Murphy, President of the Greater Louisville Bonsai Society, our bonsai workshops will build upon each other, but it is not necessary to take both sessions if you are already experienced with bonsai. Be advised that each Workshop requires a separate ticket.

The two sessions are:

3/7: The Beauty of Bonsai Sequence: Introduction – Virtual Workshop

3/28: The Beauty of Bonsai Sequence: Demonstration – Virtual Workshop with Giveaway

In our Introduction Workshop, learn what is involved in caring for bonsai trees. Michael Murphy, President of the Greater Louisville Bonsai Society, will discuss the art form and bonsai history, what is involved with taking care of bonsai, and resources for purchasing one.

The Introduction Workshop will be a virtual session, and the Zoom link will be emailed as the date gets closer.

For more information call 502-241-4788 or visit yewdellgardens.org