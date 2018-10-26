The Beholder Tour at Spendthrift Farm

Spendthrift Farm 884 Iron Works Pike, Lexington, Kentucky 40511

The Beholder Tour at Spendthrift Farm

Spendthrift Farm welcomes you to meet our resident superstar, Beholder! Throughout the tour, you will learn about her incredible, award-winning racing career along with her new career here on the farm. Beholder won four Eclipse Awards in total, including Champion 2-year-old Filly in 2012, Champion 3-year-old Filly in 2013 and Champion Older Mare in 2015 and 2016. She raced from 2012 to 2016, proving she can win at any age. In 2015 she became the first female racehorse to ever win the G1 Pacific Classic, beating the boys by 8 ¼ lengths. In her 6-year-old year, she topped off her career with a photo-finish win against a then-undefeated Songbird in the Breeders’ Cup Distaff at Santa Anita, marking her as one of only two horses to ever have won 3 Breeders’ Cup Championships in the history of the series.

For more information call (859) 963-1004 or visit visithorsecountry.com

Spendthrift Farm 884 Iron Works Pike, Lexington, Kentucky 40511
