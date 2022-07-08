The Berea Craft Festival

Shop from your favorite Berea Craft Festival artists on July 8-10, 2022

Friday & Saturday, 10am-6pm

Sunday, 10am-5pm

Adults $6, Senior Citizens $5, Children under 12 get in FREE.

Amazing art, incredible food, wandering musicians, dancers, artisan demonstrations and so much more. For 38 years Berea Craft Festival has brought the best and brightest from all over and packed them into the gorgeous Appalachian hills of The Pinnacles in Berea.

Location:

Indian Fort Theater- 3 Miles east from downtown Berea, 40 miles south of Lexington. Just off I-75, exits 76 & 77. Follow signs to Berea and the Festival!

Friendly dogs on a leash are always welcome!

For more information, special arrangements or assistance, contact Berea Tourism by calling 800-598-5263

