The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: THE MUSICAL!

Can you imagine all of the chaos and joy of your favorite holiday story set to music? Well, we sure can! It’s The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: THE MUSICAL! Everyone knows the Herdmans are the worst kids in the world, so when they ALL demand parts in the Christmas pageant, the whole town knows the Christmas story is in major trouble. But sometimes it takes a little trouble to help you see the world in a whole new light! This show includes all your favorite characters in an LCT premiere that features a familiar story with all of the singing and dancing we can muster! And of course, you can anticipate all the wonderful heartfelt moments you’ve come to expect from this incredible story all about the gift of giving.

Best enjoyed by all ages.

Saturday, November 30 - 2:00pm

Saturday, December 7 - 2:00pm

Saturday, December 7 - 7:00pm

Sunday, December 8 - 2:00pm

For more information call (859) 254-4546 or visit lctonstage.org