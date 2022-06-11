The Best of Retro: Orchestra Kentucky at SKyPAC
Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
The Rewinders and Retro Singers join Jeff Reed and Orchestra Kentucky for the best of 20 years of Retro concerts.
For more information call 270-904-1880 or visit theskypac.com
