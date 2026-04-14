× Expand Jill Kohr Opening Night is Friday, April 17, 2026 at 7 PM. Saturday showing on April 18, 2026 7 PM and Sunday matinee on April 19, 2026 at 2 PM.

The Beverly Hillbillies at Gateway Regional Arts Center

The lovable Clampett family rides onto your stage for an evening of hillbilly hilarity. Starting in the Clampett's mountain cabin, the play follows them through the discovery of oil, their improbable invasion of hi-falutin' Beverly Hills society and the absurd adventures and ridiculous romances they encounter there.

Tickets starting at $13. Arts for All Pricing available. Doors to the performance hall open at 6:30pm.

For more information call (859) 498-6264 or visit grackentucky.org/events