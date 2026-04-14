The Beverly Hillbillies at Gateway Regional Arts Center

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Downtown Mt. Sterling Mount Sterling, Kentucky 40353

The Beverly Hillbillies at Gateway Regional Arts Center

The lovable Clampett family rides onto your stage for an evening of hillbilly hilarity. Starting in the Clampett's mountain cabin, the play follows them through the discovery of oil, their improbable invasion of hi-falutin' Beverly Hills society and the absurd adventures and ridiculous romances they encounter there.

Tickets starting at $13. Arts for All Pricing available. Doors to the performance hall open at 6:30pm.

For more information call (859) 498-6264 or visit grackentucky.org/events

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Downtown Mt. Sterling Mount Sterling, Kentucky 40353
Comedy, Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
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