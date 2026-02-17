The Big Four Arts Festival
Big Four Bridge 1101 River Road, Louisville, Kentucky 40206
The Big Four Arts Festival in Louisville has been the most attended (20k+) two-day event ever held at Waterfront Park. The 10th B4AF 2026, the weekend following Labor Day, will be held on the big four-acre park lawn under tree-lined walks overlooking the Ohio River.
For more information, please call (502) 435-7602 or visit bigfourbridgeartsfestival.com/
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family, Outdoor