 The Big Four Arts Festival in Louisville has been the most attended (20k+) two-day event ever held at Waterfront Park. The 10th B4AF 2026, the weekend following Labor Day, will be held on the big four-acre park lawn under tree-lined walks overlooking the Ohio River.

Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family, Outdoor
502.435.7602
