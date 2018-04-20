The Big Reveal: New Research on the South Union Shakers

to Google Calendar - The Big Reveal: New Research on the South Union Shakers - 2018-04-20 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Big Reveal: New Research on the South Union Shakers - 2018-04-20 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Big Reveal: New Research on the South Union Shakers - 2018-04-20 18:00:00 iCalendar - The Big Reveal: New Research on the South Union Shakers - 2018-04-20 18:00:00

South Union Shaker Village 850 Shaker Museum Road, Auburn, Kentucky 42206

The Big Reveal:  New Research on the South Union Shakers

6pm-8pm | Friday, April 20th

8am-3pm | Saturday, April 21st

This year’s event will feature research projects by SUSV current and former staff members, with topics to include African American Shakers, the 1854 Wash House restoration, silk production at South Union, artistry in the village’s chair seat weaving techniques, and South Union’s agricultural legacy.  Presenters will include Rebekah Brummett, Susanna Pyatt, Sally Givens, Carrie Cox, and Tommy Hines.  The seminar begins on Friday night with dinner at the historic South Union Hotel and resumes at the Centre House for presentations and special tours on Saturday.  Breakfast and lunch are provided on Saturday with the cost of registration.

South Union Shaker Village is located 10 miles west of Bowling Green or 3 miles east of Auburn just off US 68-80.  

RESERVATIONS REQUIRED

$90 members | $110 non-members | $35 students

For more information or to register call 270-542-4167 or visit southunionshakervillage.com

Info
South Union Shaker Village 850 Shaker Museum Road, Auburn, Kentucky 42206 View Map
270-542-4167
to Google Calendar - The Big Reveal: New Research on the South Union Shakers - 2018-04-20 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Big Reveal: New Research on the South Union Shakers - 2018-04-20 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Big Reveal: New Research on the South Union Shakers - 2018-04-20 18:00:00 iCalendar - The Big Reveal: New Research on the South Union Shakers - 2018-04-20 18:00:00

Tags

feb2018

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Tuesday

February 6, 2018

Wednesday

February 7, 2018

Thursday

February 8, 2018

Friday

February 9, 2018

Saturday

February 10, 2018

Sunday

February 11, 2018

Monday

February 12, 2018

Submit Yours