The Big Reveal: New Research on the South Union Shakers

6pm-8pm | Friday, April 20th

8am-3pm | Saturday, April 21st

This year’s event will feature research projects by SUSV current and former staff members, with topics to include African American Shakers, the 1854 Wash House restoration, silk production at South Union, artistry in the village’s chair seat weaving techniques, and South Union’s agricultural legacy. Presenters will include Rebekah Brummett, Susanna Pyatt, Sally Givens, Carrie Cox, and Tommy Hines. The seminar begins on Friday night with dinner at the historic South Union Hotel and resumes at the Centre House for presentations and special tours on Saturday. Breakfast and lunch are provided on Saturday with the cost of registration.

South Union Shaker Village is located 10 miles west of Bowling Green or 3 miles east of Auburn just off US 68-80.

RESERVATIONS REQUIRED

$90 members | $110 non-members | $35 students

For more information or to register call 270-542-4167 or visit southunionshakervillage.com