The Bluegrass Bigfoot at Paul Sawyier Public Library

Are you a believer? A skeptic? Just curious? Or maybe you have a Bigfoot sighting of your own that you’d like to share! Join Charlie Raymond, founder of the Kentucky Bigfoot Research Organization, as he shares his knowledge from over twenty years of research. Charlie has appeared on Animal Planet, The History Channel, and the BBC. Recently he published his first book, Bluegrass Bigfoot: Encounters with the Kentucky Wildman. Evidence presented will include photos, audio clips, and videos. Footprint and hand casts from Kentucky will be on display as well. This presentation is suitable for the entire family.

Please register online or at the library.

For more information, contact Diane Dehoney at 352-2665 x108 or diane@pspl.org.