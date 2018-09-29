The Bluegrass Market at Boone County Fairgrounds

Three Markets are scheduled for this summer: June 23-24, August 25-26, and Sept 29-30. Hosted by the Boone County Fairgrounds, each Market is dedicated to delivering family friendly, entertaining activities and to using the proceeds to benefit both the Kentucky Equine Humane Society and the US Veterans!

All three Markets host hundreds of vendors, including hand-crafted merchandise, antiques, and upcycled treasures. There is a wide selection of food trucks on site, so you don't have to go hungry. The McIntyre Bluegrass Trio will be strolling through the Market from noon til 3pm each day. Another attraction at the June Market is a performance by Boone County's own Champion Elite Equestrian Drill Team.

General admission at the gate is $5.

For more information call (513) 331-9545 or visit thebluegrassmarket.com