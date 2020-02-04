× Expand Isabel Jenkins Sustainability Summit Save the Date

The Bluegrass Sustainability Summit at UK

Bluegrass Greensource will host an exciting event this coming February: the Inaugural Bluegrass Sustainability Summit. Attendees will learn from our Keynote Speaker, Mark Fisher, VP Facilities, Planning and Sustainability at the Cincinnati Zoo (the “Greenest Zoo in America”), hear about regional success stories from Cincinnati, Louisville, as well as smaller Kentucky communities, and learn from local experts in four main topic areas. The Summit will conclude with the formation of Action Teams to take on local opportunities and challenges in the areas of Waste Reduction, Water Quality, Sustainable Agriculture/Local Food, and Energy Efficiency/Climate Change.

The Summit is going to be a historic event for Lexington, empowering attendees to create change in their businesses, homes and communities. All Central Kentuckians—including elected officials, government employees, businesses, students, and those working in community and environmental fields—are invited to become inspired to work together to make Kentucky a greener state.

For more information call (859) 266-1572 or visit bggreensource.org/summit