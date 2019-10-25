The Boo Best at Rupp Arena

T.I., Gunna, Young Dolph, and YK Osiris will hit the stage in Lexington, KY on October 25th. Come listen to their many collaborative hits along with their own individual hit records.

Brought to you by Chrome Entertainment, the show comes to Rupp Arena on Friday, October 25 @7:00 p.m. Tickets start at $39.00

For more information visit rupparena.com