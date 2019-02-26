The Book of Mormon at the Kentucky Center

Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts 501 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

The Book of Mormon at the Kentucky Center

Back by popular demand, The Book of Mormon returns to Louisville for a limited engagement February 26-March 3, 2019 at The Kentucky Center. 

The Book of Mormon will play 8 performances in Louisville February 26-March 3, 2019.  The performance schedule is Tuesday through Thursday evenings at 7:30 pm, Friday & Saturday evenings at 8 pm, Saturday matinee at 2 pm, Sunday matinee at 1 pm, and Sunday evening at 6:30 pm.  Tickets are  available in person at The Kentucky Center box office, online at KentuckyCenter.org, or by phone at 502-584-7777.  Groups of 10 or more can book now by calling 502-569-3060. 

For more information visit kentuckycenter.org

Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts 501 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Concerts & Live Music, Theater & Dance
