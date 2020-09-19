OUTSIDE -------The Boy Band Night at Owensboro Convention Center

The Boy Band Night at Owensboro Convention Center

The Boy Band Night is set for Saturday, September 19 outside on the front lawn.

A Chicagoland live band, The Boy Band Night is an event paying homage to everything that is BOY BANDS. From NYSNC, to the Backstreet Boys, to NKOTB, to Boys II Men, to One Direction, and more. Enjoy all the hits and all the moves! Nostalgia never looked and sounded so good!

The front lawn will be marked off with limited, dedicated 10’x10’ spaces for guests (each to accommodate up to 6 people from your household) with six foot aisles in between to allow for proper social distancing. Admission to the lawn begins at 8pm with The Boy Band Night starting at 9pm. Guests will need to bring their own chairs. VIP spots are closer to the stage and include a bistro table with up to 6 chairs.

No umbrellas, outside food and beverage, empty cups, or coolers will be allowed.

Concessions and full bars will be available on site. Please note there will be line queues with social distancing markers on the ground for entrance to concession and bar areas.

Access to restrooms will also be available inside with a dedicated housekeeper cleaning them at least every hour.

Tickets for The Boy Band Night are $60 per space for general admission (spaces available first-come, first-serve) and $75 per space for VIP that includes a reserved space closer to the front of the lawn plus table and six chairs. All tickets are 21 and over only and are available online at OwensboroTickets.com. Additional processing fees apply to all ticket sales. Event will be held rain or shine. In the event of inclement weather, the show will be moved inside.

For more information call (270) 297-9932 or visit owensborocenter.com