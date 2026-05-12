The Breach at Market House Theatre

The Breach is a powerful community-based theatre experience that brings veterans, active-duty service members, and civilians together to share stories of service, trauma, and reintegration. Created through an ensemble-driven process, this original performance transforms lived experience into art—offering audiences an evening of honesty, connection, and reflection. Through storytelling rooted in empathy and courage, The Breach creates space for healing, understanding, and meaningful public dialogue.

For more information call (270) 444-6828 or visit markethousetheatre.org