The Breach at Market House Theatre

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Market House Theatre 132 Market House Square, Paducah, Kentucky 42001

The Breach at Market House Theatre

 The Breach is a powerful community-based theatre experience that brings veterans, active-duty service members, and civilians together to share stories of service, trauma, and reintegration. Created through an ensemble-driven process, this original performance transforms lived experience into art—offering audiences an evening of honesty, connection, and reflection. Through storytelling rooted in empathy and courage, The Breach creates space for healing, understanding, and meaningful public dialogue.

For more information call (270) 444-6828 or visit markethousetheatre.org 

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Market House Theatre 132 Market House Square, Paducah, Kentucky 42001
Theater & Dance
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