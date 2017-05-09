The Bretts Live at Angelic Hall in Lebanon

The Bretts Live at Angelic Hall

For nearly 20 years, The Bretts have been lighting up the stages of Branson, MO, with their musical act, described as "a power-packed, two-hour entertainment experience that combines the best in music, lighting, video, dance, comedy and genuine artistry."

Coming to Lebanon straight from Dick Clark's American Bandstand Theater in Branson by Lebanon's Kentucky Classic ARTS, The Bretts will perform at 7 p.m. on Tues., May 9, and at 10 a.m. on Wed., May 10, at Angelic Hall at Centre Square.

Mom and dad, Tom and Andrea, and their children, Brydon, Briahna and Garon, are solo singing sensations in their own right; when combining their talents to perform timeless classics, current chart-topping hits and award-winning original music, they are nothing less than captivating. The Bretts has been named "Best Family Show" in Branson and top show overall. Tickets: $18-$25/per person; groups of 10 or more receive $2 off per ticket for Matinee show

For more information call 270-699-2787 visit KentuckyClassicArts.com