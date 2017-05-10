The Bretts Live at Angelic Hall in Lebanon

to Google Calendar - The Bretts Live at Angelic Hall in Lebanon - 2017-05-10 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Bretts Live at Angelic Hall in Lebanon - 2017-05-10 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Bretts Live at Angelic Hall in Lebanon - 2017-05-10 10:00:00 iCalendar - The Bretts Live at Angelic Hall in Lebanon - 2017-05-10 10:00:00

Angelic Hall at Centre Square 237 N. Spalding Avenue, Lebanon, Kentucky 40033

The Bretts Live at Angelic Hall

For nearly 20 years, The Bretts have been lighting up the stages of Branson, MO, with their musical act, described as "a power-packed, two-hour entertainment experience that combines the best in music, lighting, video, dance, comedy and genuine artistry."

Coming to Lebanon straight from Dick Clark's American Bandstand Theater in Branson by Lebanon's Kentucky Classic ARTS, The Bretts will perform at 7 p.m. on Tues., May 9, and at 10 a.m. on Wed., May 10, at Angelic Hall at Centre Square.

Mom and dad, Tom and Andrea, and their children, Brydon, Briahna and Garon, are solo singing sensations in their own right; when combining their talents to perform timeless classics, current chart-topping hits and award-winning original music, they are nothing less than captivating. The Bretts has been named "Best Family Show" in Branson and top show overall. Tickets: $18-$25/per person; groups of 10 or more receive $2 off per ticket for Matinee show

For more information call 270-699-2787 visit KentuckyClassicArts.com

Info

Angelic Hall at Centre Square 237 N. Spalding Avenue, Lebanon, Kentucky 40033 View Map

Concerts & Live Music

Visit Event Website

270-699-2787

to Google Calendar - The Bretts Live at Angelic Hall in Lebanon - 2017-05-10 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Bretts Live at Angelic Hall in Lebanon - 2017-05-10 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Bretts Live at Angelic Hall in Lebanon - 2017-05-10 10:00:00 iCalendar - The Bretts Live at Angelic Hall in Lebanon - 2017-05-10 10:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Thursday

April 27, 2017

Friday

April 28, 2017

Saturday

April 29, 2017

Sunday

April 30, 2017

Monday

May 1, 2017

Tuesday

May 2, 2017

Wednesday

May 3, 2017

Submit Yours

Built with Metro Publisher™