The Bridges of Madison County Presented by The Footlighters

Based on the best-selling novel, The Bridges of Madison County follows Francesca Johnson, a beautiful Italian woman who married an American soldier to flee war-ravaged Italy. Francesca looks forward to a rare four days alone on her Iowa farm when her family heads to the 1965 State Fair. When ruggedly handsome National Geographic photographer Robert Kincaid pulls into her driveway seeking directions, what happens next may very well alter the course of Francesca's life.

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