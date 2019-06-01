The Butcher Block Party
Butchertown Neighborhood Louisville, Kentucky
There will be music, food and drink for your pleasure. Stop by on your way to the Butchertown Art Show - June 1st and 2nd
What is the Butcher Block?
Where is it Located?
It is a community of unique shops that line the 1000 blocks of East Main and Washington Streets. Art gallery, boutique, restaurant, doughnut shop,coffee shop, kitchen & bath design studio, interior design and gift shop, funky gift shop are just some of the businesses included in the “Butcher Block”. A brewery and a new restaurant are slated to open on Washington Street in the near future.
Saturday June 1st the businesses are celebrating with a block party in the new court yard that has been created behind the Main and Washington Street businesses. The celebration will include a clothes line art and vintage show and sale.
For more information visit butchertown.wix.com/artfair or find us on Facebook: Butchertown Art Fair