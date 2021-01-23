The Buzz on Beekeeping - Virtual at Yew Dell Gardens
to
Yew Dell Gardens 6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
The Buzz on Beekeeping - Virtual Workshop
Yew Dell’s “resident” honey bee keeper, Claude Nutt, will engage participants with what to expect when considering beekeeping as a hobby. Claude will share details about these amazing pollinators, and he will provide resources for obtaining the bees, hives, and other needed supplies. We are including plenty of time for questions, so that you can make sure that beekeeping is a good fit.
Contact: Susan Lucas
Email: susanl@yewdellgardens.org
Phone: 502-241-4788 x1007
For more information call 502-241-4788 or visit yewdellgardens.org