The Buzz on Beekeeping - Virtual at Yew Dell Gardens

The Buzz on Beekeeping - Virtual Workshop

Yew Dell’s “resident” honey bee keeper, Claude Nutt, will engage participants with what to expect when considering beekeeping as a hobby. Claude will share details about these amazing pollinators, and he will provide resources for obtaining the bees, hives, and other needed supplies. We are including plenty of time for questions, so that you can make sure that beekeeping is a good fit.

Contact: Susan Lucas

Email: susanl@yewdellgardens.org

Phone: 502-241-4788 x1007

For more information call 502-241-4788 or visit yewdellgardens.org