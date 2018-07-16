The Cabbage Patch Invitational Golf Tournament

Valhalla Golf Club 15503 Shelbyville Road, Kentucky 40253

On Monday, July 16 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., The Cabbage Patch Settlement House presents the annual Invitational Golf Tournament benefiting Louisville’s at-risk children and families. The fundraiser takes place at the scenic Valhalla Golf Club, rated #1 in Kentucky and listed among the top “100 Greatest Courses in America” by Golf Digest. 

Player fees for the tournament range from $1,625 for one player to $6,500 for a team of four. Breakfast, lunch and a cocktail reception are included. $1,075 of the per-player fee paid is a tax deductible donation that supports the at-risk children served by The Patch.

For more information visit cabbagepatch.org

