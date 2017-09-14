The Cabbage Patch Settlement House Fresh Start Auction

The Olmsted 3701 Frankfort Avenue, Kentucky 40206

The Cabbage Patch Settlement House will host its 14th Annual Auction “A Fresh Start” in partnership with title sponsor Delta Dental of Kentucky. Proceeds from the event will benefit life-changing programs for at-risk children and their families in Louisville. The auction takes place at The Olmsted (3701 Frankfort Avenue) and will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a cocktail reception and silent auction. At 7 p.m., the live auction begins and dinner will be served. There will also be a full complimentary bar sponsored by Brown-Forman. Several sponsorship levels are available, ranging from $5,500 to $1,200. Individual event tickets are available for $150 each.

For more information visit cabbagepatch.org  

