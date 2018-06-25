The Cabbage Patch Settlement House Young Storytellers Camp

Baxter’s Corner Author and “Chief Pencil” L.S.V. Baker and Illustrator and “Chief Crayon” M.E.B. Stottmann have teamed up with the Cabbage Patch Settlement House to once again provide a Young Storytellers Camp for at-risk youth ages 8-13. The camp runs June 25-29 and concludes with the publication of a book that has been conceived, written and illustrated by the young authors and artists. The book will be unveiled at a Book Launch Party on Friday, June 29, 4:00 pm.

About:

The Cabbage Patch Settlement House is a local, non-profit Christian organization whose mission is to equip and empower at-risk children, youth, and their families, to be self-sufficient by helping them maximize their economic, educational, emotional, moral, physical, social and spiritual potential. Proceeds from the book are donated back to Cabbage Patch children’s programs.

The Baxter’s Corner mission is to use creativity and storytelling to affect positive behavior choices by stimulating open discussion between children and adults about values and ethical topics that challenge today’s society.

For more information visit cabbagepatch.org