The Cactus Blossoms at Glema Mahr Center for the Arts

Brothers Page Burkum and Jack Torrey, aka The Cactus Blossoms, are among the most adept—and distinctive—modern practitioners of harmony duo singing. With a sound inspired by early country and rock n’ roll, they may have the audience tapping their toes or practicing their two-step.

The audience will be seated onstage for this event.

For more information call (270) 821-2787 or visit glemacenter.org