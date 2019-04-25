The Cake by Bekah Brunstetter at AthensWest

Jen returns to her small, North Carolina hometown to plan her wedding and convince her dear family friend Della to bake the wedding cake - but when the devout Della learns that there will be two brides and no groom, she politely declines. Both women struggle with their consciences, as they try to balance family and faith, and hope that they can have their cake and eat it too.

Playwright Brunstetter, writer and producer of the hit TV drama This is Us, has crafted a loving and heartfelt comedy that inspired the Los Angeles Times to proclaim, “This is us as we could be, if we’d all just try a little harder.”

Thursday, April 18-Saturday, April 20 & Thursday, April 25-Saturday, April 27 | 8PM

Sunday, April 28 | 2PM

For more information call (859) 425-2550 or visit AthensWest.net