The Carnegie presents End of the Rainbow

END OF THE RAINBOW | Playing September 10-19, 2021

Performances at Covington Plaza Amphitheater (144 Madison Ave, Covington KY 41011)

By Peter Quilter

The year is 1968 and Judy Garland is set firmly on the comeback trail. The failed marriages, the suicide attempts and the addictions are all behind her. At forty-six and with new flame Mickey Deans at her side, she seems determined to carry it off and recapture her magic. But lasting happiness always eludes some people, and there was never any answer to the question with which Judy ended every show: “If happy little bluebirds fly beyond the rainbow, why, oh, why, can’t I?”

END OF THE RAINBOW is a savagely funny drama featuring a glorious ensemble of Judy Garland hits such as “The Trolley Song,” “The Man that Got Away,” and of course “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.”

Six Performances:

Friday, September 10, 8 pm

Saturday, September 11, 8 pm

Sunday, September 12, 6 pm

Friday, September 17, 8 pm

Saturday, September 18, 8 pm

Sunday, September 19, 6 pm

Tickets are $32 for adults, $29 Carnegie members and $25 for students.

END OF THE RAINBOW is presented by special arrangement with CONCORD Theatricals, Inc.

CONTENT ADVISORY: Production includes adult themes and language. Not recommended for children under 13.

For more information call (859) 957-1940 or visit thecarnegie.com