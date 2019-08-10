The Carnegie Presents Green Day's American Idiot

This two-time Tony Award-winning musical, based on the Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum album of the same name, is a high-energy rock opera not to be missed. Three disaffected young men, living in suburbia, have dreams of a different life in the city. They embark on their big move, only to find their friendships breaking down over family responsibilities, military enlistment, and the allure of drug abuse. Each young man must make peace with the circumstances of his life to find his way back home and to the friends he left behind.

AMERICAN IDIOT is a non-stop rock concert of Green Day favorites, including “Holiday,” “Boulevard of Broken Dreams,” “Wake Me Up When September Ends,” and “Time of Your Life.”

Tickets: $25.00-$32.00 per person

For member, student and group discounts, please call The Carnegie Box Office at 859.957.1940, Tu-Fri, noon-5pm.

CONTENT ADVISORY: Production includes adult themes and language. Not appropriate for children under 13.

For more information call (859) 957-1940 or visit thecarnegie.com