The Carnegie Presents Miscast 2019

to Google Calendar - The Carnegie Presents Miscast 2019 - 2019-09-28 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Carnegie Presents Miscast 2019 - 2019-09-28 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Carnegie Presents Miscast 2019 - 2019-09-28 19:00:00 iCalendar - The Carnegie Presents Miscast 2019 - 2019-09-28 19:00:00

The Carnegie Visual and Performing Arts Center 1028 Scott Boulevard, Covington, Kentucky 41011

The Carnegie Presents Miscast 2019

Some of the region’s top theatre stars performing songs from roles in which they would NEVER by cast!

Tickets: $16.98-$23.58 per person

For member, student and group discounts, please call The Carnegie Box Office at 859.957.1940, Tu-Fri, noon-5pm.

For  more information call (859) 957-1940 or visit thecarnegie.com

Info

The Carnegie Visual and Performing Arts Center 1028 Scott Boulevard, Covington, Kentucky 41011 View Map
Theater & Dance
to Google Calendar - The Carnegie Presents Miscast 2019 - 2019-09-28 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Carnegie Presents Miscast 2019 - 2019-09-28 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Carnegie Presents Miscast 2019 - 2019-09-28 19:00:00 iCalendar - The Carnegie Presents Miscast 2019 - 2019-09-28 19:00:00