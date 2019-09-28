The Carnegie Presents Miscast 2019
The Carnegie Visual and Performing Arts Center 1028 Scott Boulevard, Covington, Kentucky 41011
The Carnegie Presents Miscast 2019
Some of the region’s top theatre stars performing songs from roles in which they would NEVER by cast!
Tickets: $16.98-$23.58 per person
For member, student and group discounts, please call The Carnegie Box Office at 859.957.1940, Tu-Fri, noon-5pm.
For more information call (859) 957-1940 or visit thecarnegie.com
Theater & Dance