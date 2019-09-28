The Carnegie Presents Miscast 2019

Some of the region’s top theatre stars performing songs from roles in which they would NEVER by cast!

Tickets: $16.98-$23.58 per person

For member, student and group discounts, please call The Carnegie Box Office at 859.957.1940, Tu-Fri, noon-5pm.

For more information call (859) 957-1940 or visit thecarnegie.com