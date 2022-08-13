The Carnegie Presents: GEORGE REMUS, A New Musical

Playing August 13 – 28, 2022

A penniless German Immigrant who settled in the Cincinnati area, George Remus became a pharmacist, then a lawyer, and eventually the most famous bootlegger of them all. He had government politicians in his pocket, the Chicago mob at his feet, and the perfect scheme for selling barrels and barrels of whiskey during the era of prohibition and speakeasies. With a lavish mansion on a hill and over-the-top parties, Remus was a millionaire playboy worth millions in 1922 – some even say he was the real Jay Gatsby. His legendary rise and fall are now the subject of this new musical.

The Carnegie presented a staged reading of this new musical at The Covington Plaza amphitheater in May of 2021. Now see a full-fledged production in our gorgeous, historic theatre. Enjoy a slate of brand-new songs, including “There Once was a King,” “Just Pay Gillespie,” and “Don’t mess with Mabel,” that bring George Remus’ bigger-than-life story to the stage.

Content Advisory: Production includes adult themes and language. Not suitable for young children.

