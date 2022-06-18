The Carnegie Presents: Into The Woods

Playing June 18 – August 27, 2022

When a childless baker and his wife set out to lift their family curse by journeying into the woods, they encounter Jack (with his beanstalk), Cinderella (and her prince) and Little Red Riding Hood (and her wolf)! These familiar characters find themselves in decidedly unfamiliar circumstances and must brave the darkness of the woods in an effort to break the curse, conquer their fears and find out if what they’ve always wished for is what they truly want.

Content Advisory: Production includes adult themes. Not suitable for young children.

For more information call 859.957.1940 or visit thecarnegie.com